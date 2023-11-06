Catholic World News

USCCB committee chairman lends support to national 15-week abortion ban

November 06, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Michael Burbidge of Arlington (VA), chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities, has lent his support to the Protecting Pain-Capable Unborn Children from Late-Term Abortions Act.

In a letter thanking Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) for the legislation, Bishop Burbidge described the bill, which would “protect the right to life of preborn babies from 15 weeks’ gestation,” as a step toward “fulfilling the ultimate imperative that all preborn children be protected from the moment of conception and that mothers be supported.”

