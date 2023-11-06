Catholic World News

Head of Church of Scotland meets with Pontiff

November 06, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received the Rt. Rev. Sally Foster-Fulton, moderator of the Church of Scotland, in a November 4 audience.

The Pontiff and Foster-Fulton discussed the wars in Ukraine and the Holy Land, as well as the importance of shared Christian witness for peace.

The Church of Scotland arose in the 16th century from the Calvinist preaching of John Knox.

