Pope urges ‘stop in the name of God,’ calls for Gaza humanitarian aid

November 06, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “I continue to think about the serious situation in Palestine and in Israel where many, many people have lost their lives,” Pope Francis said at the conclusion of his November 5 Angelus address. “In God’s name, I beg you to stop: cease using weapons!”

“I hope that avenues will be pursued so that an escalation of the conflict might be absolutely avoided, so that the wounded can be rescued and help might get to the population of Gaza where the humanitarian situation is extremely serious,” the Pope continued. “May the hostages be freed immediately.”

“There are also many children among them – may they return to their families!” he added. “Yes, let’s think of the children, of all the children affected by this war, as well as in Ukraine and by other conflicts: this is how their future is being killed. Let us pray that there might be the strength to say, ‘enough’.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

