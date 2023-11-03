Catholic World News

‘Fear and chaos’ in Gaza’s sole Catholic church following reported nearby Israeli missile strike

November 03, 2023

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: Crux reported that “Middle East Monitor, which is considered to have a broadly pro-Palestinian editorial stance, posted a brief video to its Instagram account showing people inside the church when a loud explosion is heard outside, causing an immediate reaction among those gathered.”

“An Israeli missile disrupted a service at Gaza’s Holy Family Catholic Church, causing fear and chaos amongst worshippers,” according to the post.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

