Brooklyn bishop ‘appalled’ over music video shot in parish, will investigate

November 03, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Robert Brennan of Brooklyn said that he was “appalled” that Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church permitted a pop singer to record a video in which she danced lewdly on the altar.

“The parish did not follow diocesan policy regarding the filming on Church property, which includes a review of the scenes and script,” the diocese said in a statement.

