AP profile: Socialist priest in South Dakota pioneered ballot initiatives

November 03, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Associated Press has devoted a lengthy article to Father Robert Haire (1845-1916), a “rabble-rousing, socialist priest” who advocated for the practice of ballot initiatives in South Dakota. The practice then spread to other states.

