‘Being Pope is also a process,’ Pope says in video: ‘more charitable, more merciful’

November 03, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Commenting on his November 2023 prayer intention (for the Pope), Pope Francis said that “the fact that someone is Pope doesn’t mean they lose their humanity. On the contrary, my humanity grows each day with God’s holy and faithful people.”

“Being Pope is also a process,” he continued. “The person becomes aware of what it means to be a pastor. And in this process, he learns how to be more charitable, more merciful, and, above all, more patient, like God our Father, who is so patient.”

“Please, I ask you to judge benevolently,” he continued. “Let us make, in silence, this prayer: your prayer over me. And pray for me! Favorably!”

