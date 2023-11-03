Catholic World News

US bishops’ religious liberty chairman speaks out against religious hatred

November 03, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Stating that “hating your neighbors is a grave sin against God, who created us all in his image and likeness,” Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York, the chairman of US bishops’ Committee on Religious Liberty, condemned “outbreaks of religious hatred that shock the conscience.”

“It is especially disheartening to learn that the man accused of killing a six-year-old Muslim boy in Chicago reportedly identifies as Catholic,” he continued. “Nothing could be more antithetical to our Church’s teachings than this man’s alleged crime.”

“And as countless voices celebrate the brutal terrorist attacks of October 7, our Jewish brothers and sisters reasonably fear for their lives,” Cardinal Dolan added.

