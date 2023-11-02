Catholic World News

Pope concelebrates Mass at Roman military cemetery

November 02, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis spoke with emotion about “lives cut short” by war as he concelebrated Mass at Rome’s military cemetery on All Souls Day.

In his homily the Pope said that as he looked at the graves of fallen soldiers, he thought of the grief felt by their families, and thought too of those who die in wars today. “So many deaths,” he said. “Life is destroyed without any awareness.”

The Pope presided at the Mass and delivered the homily, but in a distinct break from papal tradition Pope Francis— who suffers from severe pain in his knee when he stands— was not the principal celebrant.

