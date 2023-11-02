Jesuits warned Slovenian diocese on Rupnik
November 02, 2023
CWN Editor's Note: The Society of Jesus warned a Diocese of Koper about the multiple serious complaints against Father Marko Rupnik, before the Slovenian diocese made the decision to accept the disgraced priest for ministry.
Father Johan Vershueren, who had been Rupnik’s Jesuit superior, told ACI Prensa that his office had briefed church officials in Koper “exhaustively” about Rupnik’s record. Because Rupnik had been dismissed from the Society of Jesus, the diocese did not need permission from the Jesuits to incardinate him.
At the same time, because the Vatican had not proceeded with a canonical trial, Rupnik was not subject to any disciplinary penalty. A spokesman for the Koper diocese said that he was accepted there because “no judicial ruling has been issued” to bar him from active ministry.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Posted by: feedback -
Nov. 03, 2023 5:04 AM ET USA
"Society of Jesus warned Diocese of Koper..." Rupnik was incardinated there only last month, by which time most details of his offences had been made public for many months and his name was all over the news headlines. The bishop didn't need special inside scoop from the Jesuits. This looks like an attempt at blame-shifting among Francis, the Jesuits, and the Slovenian bishop. The bishop could have been pressured from the Vatican to take Rupnik, and maybe thought he had no other choice?