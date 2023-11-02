Catholic World News

Jesuits warned Slovenian diocese on Rupnik

November 02, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Society of Jesus warned a Diocese of Koper about the multiple serious complaints against Father Marko Rupnik, before the Slovenian diocese made the decision to accept the disgraced priest for ministry.

Father Johan Vershueren, who had been Rupnik’s Jesuit superior, told ACI Prensa that his office had briefed church officials in Koper “exhaustively” about Rupnik’s record. Because Rupnik had been dismissed from the Society of Jesus, the diocese did not need permission from the Jesuits to incardinate him.

At the same time, because the Vatican had not proceeded with a canonical trial, Rupnik was not subject to any disciplinary penalty. A spokesman for the Koper diocese said that he was accepted there because “no judicial ruling has been issued” to bar him from active ministry.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

