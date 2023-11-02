Catholic World News

Virginia governor issues directive to combat anti-religious threats of violence

November 02, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Governor Glenn Youngkin of Virginia has issued an executive directive to “to threats of violence against Jewish people and other religious communities.”

“Virginia is the birthplace of the freedom of religion in America, and protecting the community centers and houses of worship of the Jewish people is paramount,” Gov. Youngkin said. “But this commitment extends to all religions, including those of the Muslim faith, who are increasingly concerned about backlash.”

