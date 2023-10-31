Catholic World News

Rome’s chief rabbi: pray for peace, but resist evil

October 31, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Rome’s chief rabbi has cautioned that while the world prays for peace in the Holy Land, “we need to see what kind of peace it is.”

Rabbi Riccardo Di Segni welcomed the pleas by Pope Francis to pray for peace. But he distinguished between “a peace in which evil is defeated or a peace that satisfies the aggressors and the violent.” He said that war can be an appropriate response to evil.

