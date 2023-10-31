Catholic World News

Sexual abuse survivors question why Pope took so long to waive statute of limitations in Rupnik case

October 31, 2023

Continue to this story on Catholic Herald

CWN Editor's Note: Father Rupnik “integrated the symbols and doctrinal teachings of Catholicism into the sexual, spiritual, and psychological abuse he inflicted on his victims,” Ending Clergy Abuse, an advocacy group, said in a statement.

“The Pope’s about-face,” the group added, “was surely compelled by the scathing public criticism he has received for his apparent complicity in this case.”

