Assault at San Francisco parish leads to police pursuit, reported pipe bomb

October 31, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: According to an archdiocesan spokesman, the incident at Saints Peter and Paul Church began when a person in attendance did not consume the Host.

“There was a visiting person [also in attendance] who stood up and confronted the person and told him, ‘You can’t leave the church without consuming the host,’” the spokesman said. “And the guy went off and punched him and ran out of the church.”

