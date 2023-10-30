Catholic World News

Dutch bishop: Synod downplays salvation, Church history

October 30, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: A Dutch bishop has complained that the Synod on Synodality has neglected discussion of “Jesus and the salvation of souls” in its deliberations.

Bishop Robertus Mutsaerts, an auxiliary of the ‘s-Hertogenbosch diocese, said of the discussions: “There are no references at all to Church Fathers, saints and theologians, and again, very few to the Bible and Tradition; the Pope mostly cites himself and there is no question of any philosophical thinking at all. Most of the talk is dominated by feelings.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

