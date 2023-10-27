Catholic World News

Vatican seeks mediation, release of hostages in Gaza

October 27, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin explained the Vatican’s diplomatic priorites of the Holy See regarding the war in the Holy Land, in a meeting with reporters on October 27.

The Secretary of State said that the Vatican is working to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid and the release of hostages, especially child hostages.

In the longer term, the cardinal said, the Vatican continues to support a two-state solution as “the only viable solution that could ensure a future of peace.”

