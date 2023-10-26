Catholic World News

Papal abuse commission reaching out to Rupnik victims

October 26, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors has contacted women who have reported being abused by Father Marko Rupnik, asking to meet with them to talk about their experiences.

In a letter to the victims, the commission explained that it wanted to know how the women’s complaints had been handled by Church officials. “We do not have the power to change the current ruling or intervene in the decisions made,” the letter said.

The report that the papal commission had asked for input from the victims emerged along with the shocking news that Rupnik has been returned to priestly ministry in the Diocese of Koper, Slovenia.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

