Catholic World News

USCCB president discusses his synod experience, says Christ invites people to conversion

October 26, 2023

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Timothy Broglio, president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops, participated in the October 25 Synod press briefing.

In addition to speaking about his diocese (the Archdiocese for the Military Services USA) and his experience of listening to others at the Synod, Archbishop Broglio was asked about “welcoming LGBTQ+ Catholics and those in difficult marriage situations,” according to Catholic News Service.

“In almost every circumstance in the Sacred Scriptures, when Christ meets someone, in whatever situation he or she finds himself, the invitation is always to conversion, it’s always to change,” he said. “So, we welcome, but we try to bring people to a situation of conversion ... Of course, we also recognize — at least I certainly recognize — that conversion is a lifelong process.”

Asked about Catholics who are attached to the traditional Latin Mass, Archbishop Broglio “stated that the Church is large enough to welcome everyone,” according to a Vatican News summary of the press conference.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!