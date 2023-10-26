Catholic World News

Pope Francis encourages Rainbow Catholic network in efforts to decriminalize homosexuality

October 26, 2023

Continue to this story on Global Network of Rainbow Catholics

CWN Editor's Note: Following his October 25 general audience, Pope Francis spoke in St. Peter’s Square with three representatives of the Global Network of Rainbow Catholics. The Pontiff asked for their prayers and said the words “move forward” when told of their efforts to “decriminalize LGBT+ individuals globally.”

The Vatican newspaper, in its coverage of the Pope’s conversations after the general audience, did not mention the Pontiff’s discussion with the three individuals. In contrast, New Ways Ministry hailed the conversation.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

