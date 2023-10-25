Catholic World News

Rupnik transferred to Slovenian diocese

October 25, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Father Marko Rupnik, the artist and theologian who was expelled from the Jesuit order after being charged with multiple counts of sexual abuse and abuse of the confessional, has been accepted into ministry in the Diocese of Koper, Slovenia, according to a report in the German bishops’ news site Kattholisch.de.

Since being dismissed from the Society of Jesus in June, Father Rupnik had been in the anomalous position of a priest without an ecclesiastical superior. He is now assigned to the Koper diocese.

Despite having been excommunicated (a penalty that was quickly rescinded) and charged with multiple instances of grotesque abuse, Rupnik has not been laicized and remains eligible for priestly ministry.

