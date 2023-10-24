Jerusalem Patriarch condemns violence, urges two-state solution
October 24, 2023
» Continue to this story on Patriarchate of Jerusalem
CWN Editor's Note: The Latin-rite Patriarch of Jerusalem has condemned both the Hamas attacks on Israel and the shelling of Gaza, urged prayers for peace, and said that only the creation of a Palestinian homeland will bring peace to the region.
“The whole world views this Holy Land of ours as a place that is a constant cause of wars and divisions,” said Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa. “It is only by ending decades of occupation and its tragic consequences, as well as giving a clear and secure national perspective to the Palestinian people that a serious peace process can begin.”
While he unequivocally condemned the “atrocity” of the Hamas attacks, the Patriarch also denounced the Israeli response as a “new cycle of violence” which, he said, “has brought to Gaza over five thousand deaths, including many women and children, tens of thousands of wounded, neighborhoods razed to the ground, lack of medicine, lack of water and of basic necessities for over two million people.”
Cardinal Pizzaballa welcomed the prayers of Christians all around the world, and encouraged the faithful to join in another day of fasting and prayer for peace on October 27.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!
-
Posted by: tjbenjamin -
Oct. 24, 2023 7:02 PM ET USA
It is impossible to have a “two-state solution” when one side insists the other side has no right to exist. Plenty of Muslims live in Israel. Check out Bethlehem, for example. In a rational world—People who are willing to get along with others can stay. The radical Islamists should mend their ways, cool their heels in jail, or go live elsewhere.