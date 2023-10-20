Catholic World News

Pope to celebrate memorial Mass for Pope Benedict Nov. 3

October 20, 2023

» Continue to this story on Our Sunday Visitor

CWN Editor's Note: Each November, the Pope celebrates a Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica for the repose of the souls of cardinals who have died during the previous year. This year, Pope Francis will also celebrate the Mass for the repose of the soul of Pope Benedict, who died on December 31.

