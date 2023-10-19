Catholic World News

Agenda announced for US bishops’ meeting in November

October 19, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops has announced an unfinalized agenda for its fall meeting in Baltimore (November 13-16).

After hearing various updates, the bishops will discuss whether to approve a new introductory note and supporting materials for their election statement, Forming Consciences for Faithful Citizenship.

The bishops will also consider a framework for indigenous ministry and discuss whether to support the English’ bishops petition to name St. John Henry Newman a doctor of the Church.

