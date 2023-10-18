Catholic World News

King of Lesotho meets with Pontiff

October 18, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on October 18 with King Letsie III of Lesotho, the little kingdom surrounded by South Africa.

A brief Vatican statement released after the meeting indicated that the conversation had centered on Church-state relations, along with some discussion of the violence in Ukraine and in the Holy Land.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!