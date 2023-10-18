Catholic World News

Synod organizers decline to name members of committee drafting final report

October 18, 2023

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: Organizers of the Synod on Synodality have indicated that they will not make public the names of the people helping to draft the final reports of discussions in the small working groups and the general congregations.

The draft will be produced by a 13-member commission, including seven elected by the Synod participants, three appointed by Pope Francis, and three Synod organizers. These commission members have been identified.

However, the commission will be assisted by experts—described by Vatican spokesman Paolo Ruffini as “sherpas”—in the drafting process. The Vatican will not identify these experts.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!