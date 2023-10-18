Catholic World News

Percentage of Catholics has declined in most states since 2008

October 18, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Between 2008 and 2022, the Catholic share of state population rose in only six states, according to Ryan Burge, a statistician and professor at Eastern Illinois University.

“Massachusetts is down 11%, and Connecticut is down 16%; those used to be Catholic strongholds,” he writes.

