Pope Francis calls Catholic faithful of parish in Gaza

October 18, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “Pope Francis assured us that we are in his prayers and that he knows the suffering we are enduring,” said Sister Nabila Saleh, following a phone call on the evening of October 16.

“There are about 500 people, including the sick, families, children, the disabled, people who have lost their homes and belongings,” she continued. “Many people have lost their loved ones, their homes, and everything they have.”

She added, “The Palestinian people also have the right to live. We ask not to punish the population because of a fanatic group. And then we ask that you pray for us.”

