Spanish foundation cancels event featuring Archbishop Gänswein

October 17, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Spanish University Foundation (FUE) has announced that a program scheduled for October 18, featuring Archbishop Georg Gänswein, “has been suspended for organizational reasons.”

The event had been organized to mark the 30th anniversary of the day when then-Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger visited FUE headquarters to present the new Catechism of the Catholic Church. The foundation has produced a book with photos of that event in 1993, along with essays about the theological contributions of Pope Benedict.

Archbishop Gänswein, the longtime personal secretary to Pope Benedict, had been slated to speak at the event, along with Cardinal Antonio Rouco Varela, the retired Archbishop of Madrid.

This would have been the first appearance by Archbishop Gänswein outside Germany since he was ordered by Pope Francis to leave Rome. The abrupt last-minute cancellation of the event has stirred suspicions that FUE cancelled under pressure from the Vatican.

