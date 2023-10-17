Catholic World News

Pope, in interview, says Church must change

October 17, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “From the beginnings of the Second Vatican Council, John XXIII had a very clear perception: the Church had to change,” Pope Francis told an interviewer from the Argentine news agency Telam. “Paul VI agreed and continued, as did the Popes who succeeded him.”

Perhaps significantly, Pope Francis did not name Popes John Paul II and Benedict XVI as thinking that the Church needed to change. He called for change “in moral theology and all ecclesiastical sciences, even the interpretation of the Scriptures, which have progressed in accordance with the Church’s sentiments.”

In the same interview the Pope said that wars are the result of exploitation and desires for territorial dominance. The solution, he said, is an international body capable of ensuring negotiations. “That is why I speak of universal dialogue, universal harmony, and universal encounter.”

