Catholic World News

Pope to join UN climate conference in Dubai in November?

October 17, 2023

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis is seriously considering an invitation to take part in the UN climate-change conference, COP28, in Dubai in November, The Pillar reports.

The Pontiff devoted a major portion of his recent apostolic exhortation, Laudate Deum, to the prospects for the COP28 conference. Sources at the Secretariat of State told The PIllar that an invitation to the conference is being “taken seriously.”

Organizers of a planned meeting between the Pope and World Youth Day organizers have disclosed that the papal audience has been cancelled. The audience was scheduled for November 30: the first day of the COP28 conference.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!