Leading Argentine presidential candidate is critic of Pope Francis

October 17, 2023

» Continue to this story on New York Times

CWN Editor's Note: The New York Times profiles Javier Milei, the surprise leading candidate for the presidency in Argentina, who has roused controversy with his bitter attacks on Pope Francis.

