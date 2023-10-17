Catholic World News

Christians in Gaza choosing to stay

October 17, 2023

» Continue to this story on CatholicVote

CWN Editor's Note: Christians in Gaza City have chosen to remain there, despite an Israeli call to evacuate the city, reports Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzabella, the Latin-rite Patriarch of Jerusalem.

The Christian families in the city—about 1,200 people—have sought safety in church facilities, the cardinal said. To date none has been killed, although a few have been injured.

Cardinal Pizzabella explains why the Christians have chosen to remain in the city: ““The vast majority of those moving South have no place to go, are moving in open, dangerous roads and face an even worst lack of essentials such as water, food or fuel.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!