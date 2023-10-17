Catholic World News

Retired Australian bishop under investigation for abuse retains control of 9 diocesan charities

October 17, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Christopher Saunders, now 73 years old, led the Diocese of Broome (Australia) from 1995 until his resignation in 2021. A leaked Vatican investigation into abuse allegations found that the prelate “likely sexually assaulted four youths while potentially grooming another 67.”

Despite his retirement and the Vatican investigation, Bishop Saunders retains control of nine diocese charities, The Guardian reported.

