Peruvian president meets with Pontiff

October 17, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received President Dina Boluarte of Peru in an October 14 audience. President Boluarte also met with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See’s Secretary of State, and Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations.

According to the Holy See Press Office, President Boluarte and the Vatican diplomats discussed the “promotion of moral values, the common good, dialogue and the building of social peace.” They also discussed “the socio-political situation in the region, with particular attention to the phenomenon of migration and the impact of climate change.”

Peru, a South American nation of 32.3 million (map), is 96% Christian (84% Catholic). Pope Francis made an apostolic journey there in 2018.

