Israeli foreign minister asks Pope to condemn Hamas

October 16, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Israel’s foreign minister Eli Cohen has called upon Pope Francis to issue an unequivocal condemnation of Hamas terrorism.

After the Pope called for the opening of humanitarian corridors to allow aid to the people of Gaza, Cohen said: “It is inconceivable that an announcement essentially expressing concern for the residents of Gaza is issued at the same time Israel is burying 1,300 murdered citizens.”

