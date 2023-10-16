Catholic World News

‘Have big dreams: God has them too,’ Pope tells young leaders

October 16, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has written a message to students taking part in a leadership summit at Collegio San Carlo di Milano, a primary and secondary school in Milan.

If “you wish to live change as protagonists, I invite you to discover the boundless fascination of Jesus,” Pope Francis wrote in his message, dated September 19 and made public on October 13. “He makes all things new; He reveals an authority different to that shown by the powerful of yesterday and of today. His is a way of transforming situations that does not overwhelm but uplifts, that does not constrain but liberates.”

