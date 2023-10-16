Catholic World News

Pope issues apostolic exhortation for 150th anniversary of St. Thérèse of Lisieux’s birth

October 16, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has issued C’est la confiance [It is confidence], an apostolic exhortation on the merciful love of God for the 150th anniversary of the birth of St. Thérèse of Lisieux (1873-1897).

The exhortation has four sections—“Jesus for others,” “The little way of trust and love,” “I will be love,” and “At the heart of the Gospel”—and concludes with a prayer: “Dear Saint Thérèse , the Church needs to radiate the brightness, the fragrance and the joy of the Gospel. Send us your roses! Help us to be, like yourself, ever confident in God’s immense love for us, so that we may imitate each day your ‘little way’ of holiness. Amen.”

In proclaiming her a doctor of the Church in 1997, Pope St. John Paul II also issued an apostolic letter on St. Thérèse: Divini Amoris Scientia [The Knowledge of Divine Love].

