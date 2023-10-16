Catholic World News

Pope Francis calls for humanitarian corridors to help those under siege in Gaza

October 16, 2023

» Continue to this story on Reuters

CWN Editor's Note: “I continue to follow with great sorrow what is happening in Israel and Palestine,” Pope Francis said on October 15, following his Angelus address. “I think again of the many, in particular of the children and the elderly.”

“I renew my appeal for the freeing of the hostages and I strongly ask that children, the sick, the elderly, women, and all civilians not be made victims of the conflict,” he continued. “Humanitarian law is to be respected, especially in Gaza, where it is urgent and necessary to ensure humanitarian corridors and to come to the aid of the entire population.”

“Brothers and sisters, already many have died,” he added. “Please, let no more innocent blood be shed, neither in the Holy Land nor in Ukraine, nor in any other place! Enough! Wars are always a defeat, always!”

