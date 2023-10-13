Catholic World News

Cardinal Müller criticizes DDF response to Czech dubia

October 13, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: In an open letter to Cardinal Dominik Duka, Cardinal Gerhard Müller has strongly criticized the response by the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith (DDF) to dubia that the Czech cardinal had submitted, regarding the interpretation of Amoris Laetitia.

Cardinal Müller, the former prefect of the DDF, rejected the suggestion that the interpretation of Amoris Laetitia by the bishops of Buenos Aires—an interpretation which was applauded by Pope Francis—can be viewed as definitive. Cardinal Müller wrote:

Formally, it is problematic to demand from the faithful a religious submission of intellect and will to a theologically ambiguous interpretation of a partial episcopal conference (the Buenos Aires region), which in turn interprets an affirmation of Amoris Laetitia that requires explanation and whose coherence with the teaching of Christ (Mk 10:1-12) is in question.

The German prelate went on to express astonishment that the DDF, in a letter signed by Cardinal Victor Fernandez, had indicated that couples living in an invalid second union should decide for themselves whether they should receive Communion. As he read the DDF letter, Cardinal Müller said, "It must be concluded that the confessor is limited to following this decision in conscience."

