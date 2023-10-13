Catholic World News

Russia closes churches in occupied Ukraine

October 13, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Russian forces have closed down churches in the occupied regions of Ukraine, leaving untouched the Orthodox churches affiliated with the Moscow patriarchate.

The Russian occupiers have closed a Catholic church in Skadovsk, a Baptist church in Zapoizhzia, and a parish of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (the group that rivals the Moscow-linked Ukrainian Orthodox Church) in Basan. A Russian spokesman explained that churches “face no restrictions, but those that break the law are banned.”

