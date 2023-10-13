Catholic World News

Papal prayer for Brazilians on feast of Our Lady of Aparecida

October 13, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “On the feast of Our Lady of Aparecida, I carry her in my heart,” Pope Francis said in an October 12 video message for the Brazilian Marian feast. “I fondly recall this city and the Virgin.”

