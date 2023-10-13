Catholic World News

Percentage of Asian Americans who are Christian falls to 34%

October 13, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The percentage of Asian Americans who are Christian has fallen from 42% to 34% since 2012, according to the Pew Research Center. Since 2012, the percentage of Asian Americans who are Catholic has fallen from 19% to 17%.

57% of Filipino Americans and 29% of Vietnamese Americans are Catholic.

