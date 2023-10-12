Catholic World News

Ohio governor opposed amendment to ensure abortion access

October 12, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Governor Mike DeWine of Ohio has urged the state’s voters to reject a proposed constitutional amendment that would guarantee access to abortion.

In a statement that he released along with his wife Fran, the governor said that the ballot initiative “Issue 1,” which would allow abortion through all nine months pregnancy, “goes too far.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

