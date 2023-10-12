Catholic World News

Court blocks plan for Mass outside Wichita abortion clinic

October 12, 2023

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: A Kansas judge issued a temporary restraining order to block a proposed Mass that the Wichita diocese had scheduled, to take place outside an abortion clinic.

The judge’s order, issued in response to neighbors’ protests against the proposed Mass, nullified a permit that had been granted to the diocese. The Wichita city council declined a request for an emergency hearing to reconsider the matter.

On October 7, the day originally scheduled for the Mass, Bishop Carl Kemme led the Rosary on the sidewalk outside the clinic.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!