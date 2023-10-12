Catholic World News

Catholic Medical Association denounces trans procedures

October 12, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: At a recent conference, the Catholic Medical Association presented a position paper, “The Ideology of Gender Harms Children: Defining Terms and Understanding the Issue.”

“The claim that children with sexual confusion will commit suicide if they are not quickly affirmed and set on the path of sex reassignment is not scientifically supported,” the position paper notes.

“It is best to enter into dialogue and allow the child to tell his or her story,” the position paper adds. “At the same time, the parent should gently inform the child of the correct scientific data. It is essential that concurrent treatment be given by a mental health specialist who will address the mental disorder of the child according to correct understanding of the nature of the human person.”

