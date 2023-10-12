Catholic World News

Theologians and scientists praise, critique Pope Francis’ climate exhortation

October 12, 2023

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Reporter

CWN Editor's Note: On October 4, Pope Francis issued Laudate Deum (CWN analysis), his apostolic exhortation on climate change.

Pope Francis wrote in the exhortation that “emissions per individual in the United States are about two times greater than those of individuals living in China” (n. 72). Without criticizing the document, Archbishop Thomas Wenski of Miami described the comparison as “a little bit off.” He added, “I think China is probably polluting in ways worse than is acknowledged by the Holy Father.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!