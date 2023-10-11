Catholic World News

Vatican prosecution focus: crime or conspiracy theory?

October 11, 2023

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: As the Vatican’s “trial of the century” enters its third year, and defense lawyers summarize their cases, Ed Condon of The Pillar reflects on “an emerging perception that the Vatican’s prosecutors has focused on winning headlines, rather than cases.”

The prosecution has produced plenty of headline material, exposing scandals. But has he demonstrated criminal culpability? Condon quotes one member of the defense team, who charges that the chief prosecutor “doesn’t want to prove some crimes happened, or convict some Vatican officials of corruption, he wants to prove his conspiracy theory.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

