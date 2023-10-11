Catholic World News

Ukrainian Catholic leaders say they stand with Israel, condemn ‘scale and pitiless nature of the assault’ from Hamas

October 11, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Borys Gudziak of the Ukrainian Catholic Archeparchy of Philadelphia deplored “the unconscionable attack on Israel” and said that “terrorism is never an answer! I express my sincere solidarity with your people.”

