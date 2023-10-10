Catholic World News

French President Macron wants abortion right in constitution

October 10, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: President Emmanuel Macron of France has called for the adoption of a constitutional amendment to guarantee a legal right to abortion “as soon as possible.”

Macron has opposed suggestions for the preparation of a new constitution. But as France marked the 65th anniversary of the existing document, the president said that the constitution should be amended “to enshrine the freedom of women to have recourse to the voluntary interruption of pregnancy.”

