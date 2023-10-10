Catholic World News

Pope appoints religious sister as #2 official of consecrated life dicastery

October 10, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has appointed Sister Simona Brambilla, an Italian Consolata Missionary sister, as the new secretary of the Dicastery for the Institutes of Consecrated Life and the Societies of Apostolic Life.

Sister Brambilla succeeds Archbishop José Rodríguez Carballo, OFM, now coadjutor archbishop of Mérida-Badajoz, Spain.

Cardinal João Bráz de Aviz, the dicastery’s 76-year-old prefect, has led the dicastery since 2011.

